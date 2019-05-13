Re/Max drops referrals to Redfin over agent-free buying program

Re/Max Holdings Inc. said late Monday it is dropping its referral program with Redfin Corp. because of the online real estate company’s move to encourage home purchases without an agent. “Consumers faced with the largest, most complex financial transaction of their lives should have a knowledgeable professional to guide and advise them,” Re/Max said in a statement. Because of Redfin’s recent announcement of a program to eliminate real estate agents from the home buying process, Re/Max said “we cannot continue with an official, corporate-level relationship at this time. We have begun the process of dissolving our exclusive referral agreement with them beginning today.” Both shares of Re/Max and Redfin were flat in after hours trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

