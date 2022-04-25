: Reaction to Twitter and Musk split along party lines —‘An encouraging day for free speech’ or ‘a platform where only the loudest can be heard’?

Everyone from free-speech advocates to President Biden and members of the Senate had an opinion on Twitter Inc.’s board agreeing to accept Elon Musk’s bid for the company. Not surprisingly, the comments seemed split based on political ideology Monday.
