Shares of real estate services companies dropped Friday, despite better-than-expected new home sales data, as the strong data sent 10-year Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y to 3 1/2-month highs. Shares of Redfin Corp. RDFN dropped 6.3%, Zillow Group Inc. ZZG slid 2.9%, RE/MAX Holdings Inc. RMAX shed 3.7%, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. HOUS fell 3.5% and Douglas Elliman Inc. DOUG gave up 2.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 SPX was down 1.5%. Rising Treasury yields can hurt the real estate market because it leads to higher mortgage rates, which makes lowers housing affordability. And earlier this week, data showed that 30-year mortgage rates rose to the highest levels seen since November. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

