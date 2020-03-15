RealReal to make store visits ‘appointment only’ starting Monday, for a plan of 11 days

The RealReal Inc. said Sunday that it was temporarily shifting all of its physical stores and luxury consignment offices to be “appointment only” starting March 16, citing current guidance “social distancing” given the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan is to restore full services on March 27, but the online consigned luxury goods seller said the timing may change depending on how the situation evolves. The company said it is now offering appointments for virtual discussions of consignmentsand curbside valet pickup. RealReal’s stock has plunged 42.7% over the past month through Friday, while the Amplify Online Retail ETF has lsot 25.3% and the S&P 500 has declined 19.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

