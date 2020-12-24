Realtor.com: Grammy winner Stephen Marley scores a tropical Florida estate for $3.4 million

Eight-time Grammy winner Stephen Marley — son of the reggae legend Bob Marley — has another hit on his hands. He just purchased a lush 5.6-acre estate near Miami for $3.4 million.
