It’s a real estate party in the USA for Miley Cyrus. The “Bangerz” singer banged out a quick sale of her mansion in Hidden Hills, CA, less than a year after she bought it, Dirt reported.
- Biogen stock falls as FDA may investigate Alzheimer’s drug approval process - July 9, 2021
- Key Words: Elizabeth Warren blasts Wells Fargo for ending personal lines of credit — here’s why that decision could hurt your credit score - July 9, 2021
- Realtor.com: Pop Star Miley Cyrus Reportedly Flips Renovated Hidden Hills Home for $7.2M - July 9, 2021