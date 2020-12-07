The TV host Ryan Seacrest has placed his Beverly Hills compound on the market for the eye-watering price tag of $85 million, People reported.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Realtor.com: Ryan Seacrest is looking to sell his Beverly Hills home for $85 million — but is it worth the price? - December 7, 2020
- : Tesla’s market cap zooms past $600 billion - December 7, 2020
- In One Chart: This chart shows how much of the stock market’s 2020 moves can be attributed to COVID and the response to it - December 7, 2020