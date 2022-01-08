Hollywood legend Betty White spent her final years longing to return to the coastal California resort town Carmel, home that she built with her husband, according to recent reports.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Chipotle is hot and Starbucks hits pause: Analysts say cost inflation will weigh on restaurants in 2022 - January 8, 2022
- Realtor.com: Why ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White longed to return to her Carmel, Calif., home - January 8, 2022
- : ‘Like telling a 30-year mortgage holder it’s all due at year’s end’ — Pressure on unfunded public pensions relies on flawed math - January 8, 2022