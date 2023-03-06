Realty Income Corp. O said Monday it reached a $1.5 billion sale leaseback deal to acquire up to 415 single-tenant convenience store properties located in the U.S. from EG Group, a convenience retailer based in the U.K. The portfolio includes Cumberland Farms, Tom Thumb, Fastrac and Sprint stores, with an average property size of about 3,700 square feet. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. Realty Income Corp. stock is up 1.7% in 2023, compared to a 5.4% rise by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

