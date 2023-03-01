Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s RETA newly approved treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia will have a wholesale acquisition price of $370,000 per year, the company told investors on Tuesday night. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the drug, Skyclarys, which treats a rare nervous-system disease that affects about 4,500 diagnosed patients in the U.S. Reata’s stock was up about 195% in trading on Wednesday afternoon, a day after the FDA approval was announced. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story