The 2-year Treasury yield fell 9 basis points to 4.048% Tuesday morning on growing recession risks and worse-than-expected first-quarter results from First Republic Bank. Yields on 1-year bills through the 30-year bond were all lower, as investors piled into the safety of government debt. Meanwhile, the rate on the 3-month bills rose to 5.078%, amid a selloff in the underlying maturity on debt-ceiling fears.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

