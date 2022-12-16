Markets in Europe are expected to remain muted amidst overwhelming anxiety regarding prolonged period of interest rate hikes. Close on the heels of the Fed’s rate hike on Wednesday, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, both raised rates by 50 basis points, instilling fresh fears of a recessionary economic scenario.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Recession Fears Seen Dragging Down European Stocks - December 16, 2022
- SMI Ends Sharply Lower After SNB Hikes Rates And Signals Further Tightening - December 15, 2022
- European Stocks Settle Sharply Lower As Rate Hikes, Hawkish Comments Hurt Sentiment - December 15, 2022