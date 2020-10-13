The global economic rebound from the worst global recession since the Great Depression is losing momentum, and governments should not end their efforts to stimulate demand, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Here are ‘best of the best’ stock ideas for a portfolio that’s been solidly beating the S&P 500, says strategist - October 13, 2020
- Recovery from global recession is slowing, and governments should not withdraw their support, IMF says - October 13, 2020
- Delta Air Lines stock drops after loss widens, revenue falls more than expected - October 13, 2020