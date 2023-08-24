Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. RXRX jumped more than 4% premarket on Thursday after chip giant Nvidia Corp. NVDA on Wednesday posted blowout quarterly results. Recursion last month announced a $50 million investment from Nvidia, structured as a private investment in public equity, and plans to accelerate drug discovery using artificial intelligence. The biotech company said it will use Nvidia’s BioNeMo cloud service for generative AI in drug discovery to help develop its internal pipeline as well as its current and future partners. Recursion’s biological and chemical dataset includes over 23 petabytes and 3 trillion searchable gene and compound relationships. Recursion shares have gained 21.7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX is up 15.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

