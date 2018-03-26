Red Hat shares rally after company beats quarterly expectations

Shares of Red Hat Inc. rose more than 6% late Monday after the company reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings and sales above Wall Street expectations. Red Hat said it lost $13 million, or 7 cents a share, in the quarter, versus earnings of $66 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $167 million, or 91 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $110 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 23% to $772 million. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the company to report adjusted earnings of 81 cents a share on sales of $762 million.

