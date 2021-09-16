: Reddit gleeful as MassMutual takes the heat for RoaringKitty’s actions

Keith Gill’s prominent key role in the January squeeze on GameStop stock has resulted in a $4 million fine for his former employer, and retail investors like what they see.
