Reddit hires former Snap CFO as its finance chief

Reddit snapped up former Snap Inc. chief financial officer Drew Vollero, who will serve as the online-discussion company’s CFO. Vollero will be responsible for growing Reddit’s finance team in areas like treasury, tax, auditing, financial planning, accounting, and investor relations. The company said in a blog post that Vollero joins after a “pivotal year” for the company as it saw its advertising investments start to pay off. Reddit saw a 90% increase in ad revenue during the fourth quarter and had more than 52 million daily active users. Chief Executive Steve Huffman said in an interview with The New York Times that Reddit was “thinking about” going public and “working toward” being able to do so. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story