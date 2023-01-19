Netflix Inc. added more subscribers than expected in the final quarter of 2022, sending shares higher in late trading Thursday even as founder Reed Hastings prepared to step down from the chief-executive role he has maintained since the company’s inception.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Nordstrom stock down 6% as retailer says holiday sales ‘softer’ than expected - January 19, 2023
- : Reed Hastings to step down as Netflix co-CEO, stock leaps as subscriber additions beat expectations - January 19, 2023
- In One Chart: Households earning $100K or more are cutting their spending more aggressively. What’s going on? - January 19, 2023