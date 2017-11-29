Regal Entertainment’s stock soars after confirming buyout talks with Cineworld

Shares of Regal Entertainment Group surged 5.2% in premarket trade, after the movie theater operator confirmed that it is currently discussing a potential buyout by U.K.-based Cineworld Group PLC in a deal that would value Regal at about $3.6 billion. Regal said the deal being discussed is an all-cash acquisition of Regal for $23 a share, which is 17% above Tuesday’s closing price of $19.63. Regal said there is no assurance that a deal will be reached, and said it did not plan to make any further comment until an agreement, if any, is reached. Cineworld’s stock tumbled 16% in London trade. Regal’s stock has soared 34% over the past three months through Tuesday, but has lost 4.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17% this year.

