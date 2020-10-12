: Regeneron CEO cautions Trump’s results are ‘a case of one,’ and coronavirus drug needs more testing

President Donald Trump has called the antibody cocktail he received to fend off the coronavirus “a cure,” but the chief executive of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Sunday that Trump’s case is merely “a case of one,” and the treatment still needs more testing before its efficacy is known.
