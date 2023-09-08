Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN said late Friday that Chief Financial Officer Robert E. Landry will retire in February, and Christopher Fenimore, the pharma company’s current head of accounting and controller, will succeed Landry upon his retirement. Fenimore joined the company in 2003, Regeneron said. Shares of Regeneron rose 0.5% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day up 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
