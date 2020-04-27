Regeneron, Sanofi say Kevzara will only be tested in sickest COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 0.9% and Sanofi’s stock gained 2.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the companies reported less-than-promising results from a mid-stage trial testing their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara in COVID-19 patients. An ensuing Phase 3 trial will continue; however, it’s been redesigned to only include patients defined as critical, including those requiring mechanical ventilation, high-flow oxygenation, or to be cared for in an intensive care unit, given that sicker patients seemed to show some improvement while taking the drug. The late-stage trial will also now only include a higher dose of the drug (400 milligrams) and the placebo. (The mid-stage trial included a lower dose of 200 milligrams, as well.) “Even in a pandemic setting, it’s both crucial and possible to obtain controlled data in adequately-sized trials,” Regeneron co-founder George Yancopoulos said in a statement. “We await results of the ongoing Phase 3 trial to learn more about COVID-19, and better understand whether some patients may benefit from Kevzara treatment.” Year-to-date, Regeneron’s stock has soared 50.8%, shares of Sanofi are up 1.6%, and the S&P 500 is down 12.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story