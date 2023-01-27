Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN gained about 2.5% in premarket trading on Friday after the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of Dupixent, the atopic dermatitis therapy developed with Sanofi FR:SANSNY, for children as young as six months old. European regulators are expected to make a final decision in the coming months. Regeneron’s stock has gained 21.9% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX is down 6.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

