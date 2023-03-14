Regional banks gained some of their lost ground in premarket trades on Tuesday after huge losses in the previous session, as volatility continued in the sector following the demise of SVB Financial, Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital in the past week. Gains have gotten larger in recent trades as upward momentum takes hold. First Republic Bank FRC is up by 39% after losing nearly 62% of its value on Monday. PacWest Bancorp PACW is rising by 34% after retreating by 21% in regular trades on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorp WAL jumped 31.6% after falling back by 47% in the previous session. Comerica Inc. CMA rose by 11.5% after a 28% retreat on Monday. Customers Bancorp Inc. CUBI rose 8.2% after dropping 24% in the previous session. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB is up by 18.5% after a nearly 44% drop on Monday. KeyCorp. KEY jumped nearly 17% after dropping by 27%, PNC Financial Services rose 3% after losing 5.2% in the previous session. Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG is up by 8.7% after dropping 11% on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

