REIT sector the best performer as high dividend yields provides support as Treasury yields tumble

The SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF slipped 0.1%, but was the best performing SPDR sector ETF amid a broader stock market selloff, as the sector’s relatively high dividend yield helped provide support as Treasury yields made tumbled toward record lows. The REIT ETF’s yield was 3.07%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 2.03%. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped 7.4 basis points to a record low of 1.014%, after the Federal Reserve cut its target rate on overnight rates by 50 basis points to 1.00% to 1.25%. Among the SPDR REIT ETF’s more-active components, shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. sank 4.9%, Ventas Inc. slipped 0.1%, Welltower Inc. hiked up 2.5% and Kimco Realty Corp. climbed 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

