REIT stocks rise, boosted by the drop in 30-year Treasury yields to record low

Shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs) were broadly higher Friday, as the relatively high-yielding sector was benefiting from a tumble in Treasury yields. The SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF rose 0.4% to be the best performer among the SPDR ETFs tracking the S&P 500’s 11 key sectors. The REIT ETF was trading just shy of the Feb. 14 record closing price of $41.88. Among the more-active components, shares of Ventas Inc. rose 0.5%, Prologis Inc. tacked on 0.3% and Digital Realty Trust Inc. advanced 0.6%. Meanwhile, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. fell 0.9%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury note fell 6.9 basis points toward a record low of 1.904%, amid fears that the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on economic growth will not be contained to China. Meanwhile, the yield on the REIT ETF 2.818%, compared with the implied yield on the S&P 500 of 1.82%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

