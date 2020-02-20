Reliance Steel’s stock suffering biggest drop in nearly 9 years after downbeat outlook trumps dividend hike, profit beat

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. tumble 8.7% toward a four-month low in afternoon trading Thursday, putting them on track for the worst one-day performance in 8 1/2 years, after the metals service company beat fourth-quarter profit expectations and raised its dividend, but provided downbeat first-quarter outlook. Net income rose to $165.6 million, or $2.44 a share, from $85.6 million, or $1.22 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share was also $2.44, but that was well above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Sales fell 13% to $2.45 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $2.49 billion, citing both demand and pricing pressure. The company said it based on its expectation that overall metals pricing will remain near current levels, it expects first-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.00 to $2.10, well below the FactSet consensus of $2.39. Separately, the company raised its quarterly dividend to 62.5 cents a share from 55 cents, with the new dividend payable March 27 to shareholders of record on March 13. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.33%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.80%. Reliance’s stock has shed 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

