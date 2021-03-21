Tech companies could face a flurry of new antitrust legislation rather than one big overhaul bill, if the Democratic chairman of the House’s antitrust panel has his way.
- : Rep. David Cicilline envisions targeting Big Tech with series of antitrust bills: report - March 21, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: New York Republican Rep. Tom Reed won’t run in 2022 after sexual misconduct claims - March 21, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. production of COVID-19 vaccine dramatically speeds up - March 21, 2021