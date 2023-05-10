Rep. George Santos, a New York Republican, was arrested Wednesday and charged with wire fraud, money laundering and and theft of public funds. The congressman is in custody in a federal courthouse in New York. Santos has faced calls for his resignation. As recently as Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said “In America, you are innocent until proven guilty,” suggesting Santos will be allowed to remain in Congress while fighting the charges. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

