Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who has drawn scrutiny for lying about his background and other problems, told House colleagues on Tuesday that he will recuse himself from his committee assignments until his issues are sorted out, according to multiple published reports. Fellow Long Island Republicans have said Santos should resign, but the freshman congressman has refused to do so.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

