: Rep. Marcia Fudge and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the mix as Biden weighs pick for agriculture chief from diverse slate

One leading candidate for agriculture secretary hails from Cleveland, has the backing of progressives and has worked for years to boost food stamp programs. Another is a former senator from farm-state North Dakota who has championed production agriculture and boasts of a voting record squarely in the middle.

