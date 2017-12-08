Rep. Trent Franks resigns immediately after ‘surrogate’ flap

Republican Rep. Trent Franks on Friday said he’s resigning immediately, just hours after his wife was admitted to a hospital following revelations that her husband had asked several staffers to be “surrogate” mothers for a child. One woman was reportedly offered $5 million. “Last night my wife was admitted to the hospital in Washington, D.C. due to an ongoing ailment,” he said in a statement. ” After discussing options with my family, we came to the conclusion that the best thing for our family now would be for me to tender my previous resignation effective today.” The Arizona conservative had planned to stay on until the end of the year. Republican leaders had asked Franks to leave and he was likely to face an ethics violation.

