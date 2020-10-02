Report: Pfizer CEO tell employees COVID-19 vaccine will move only at ‘speed of science’

Shares of Pfizer Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Associated Press reported that CEO Albert Bourla had reportedly told employees that development for its COVID-19 vaccine would move “at the speed of science” rather than due to political pressure. The AP cited an internal letter. Pfizer and BioNTech have an experimental coronavirus vaccine that is currently in Phase 3 trials. There are three other vaccine candidates in late-stage trials in the U.S. However, President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that a vaccine may be ready by November. Pfizer’s stock is down 7.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

