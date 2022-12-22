Republic First Bancorp Inc. FRBK on Thursday named Thomas (Tom) X. Geisel as chief executive officer and president, as well as a member of the board of directors. Geisel worked most recently as president, corporate banking, at Webster Bank, which is part of Webster Financial Corp. WBS. The bank also named Michael (Mike) W. Harrington as chief financial officer. he most recently worked as CFO of Bryn Mawr Trust. Shares of Republic First Bancorp are down 44.3% in 2022, compared to an 18.6% drop by the S&P 500 [s: spx]. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

