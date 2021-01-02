: Republican candidates in Georgia Senate runoff support Trump’s bigger stimulus checks to win undecided voters

At a campaign stop in Macon, Georgia, last week Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler doubled down on her support for $2,000 stimulus checks instead of the $600 checks that are now being deposited in Americans’ accounts under the latest coronavirus aid plan approved by Congress in December.
