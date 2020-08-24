Republican convention to forgo party platform in favor of blanket support for Trump’s agenda

The Republican National Committee will go without a traditional policy platform at the upcoming GOP convention, and said instead it “will continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America-first agenda.”
