If you missed the third Republican presidential primary debate, these are the viral moments everyone will be talking about.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Republican debate recap: Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy spar over heels and TikTok, Ron DeSantis blasts the Fed - November 8, 2023
- : Haley, Christie open to raising Social Security retirement age - November 8, 2023
- Key Words: ‘Rich people should not be collecting Social Security,’ Chris Christie says at GOP debate - November 8, 2023