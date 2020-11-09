Proposals in Florida and Texas take a recent spate of anti-protest laws a step further.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Republican governors want to crack down on protests by targeting their funding — how that could create ‘a slippery slope’ - November 9, 2020
- Capitol Report: Here’s who could be in Joe Biden’s cabinet - November 9, 2020
- Coronavirus update: U.S. case tally tops 10 million and Biden warns vaccination is still months away despite positive Pfizer news - November 9, 2020