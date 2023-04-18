Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, along with Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, on Tuesday called on all members of Congress “to lead by example” and stop using TikTok. They also said House and Senate rules should be amended to ban members of Congress from continued use of TikTok.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
