Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday came up short again in a third round of voting as he pushes to become his chamber’s next speaker, with the number of GOP lawmakers voting against him rising to 20, up from 19 in the first two rounds. The California congressman can absorb no more than four GOP defections given his party’s 222-212 majority, but more than that number keep opposing him. A fourth round of voting is now expected.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story