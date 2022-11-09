Republican Ted Budd has defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley, according to an Associated Press projection. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report had viewed the seat — currently held by retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr — as “Lean R,” making the battle for it one of nine competitive Senate contests that would help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

