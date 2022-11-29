Tuesday Morning Corp. said late Tuesday it was readying a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, effective Wednesday. Tuesday Morning stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at market open on Thursday. “The reverse stock split is primarily intended to enable Tuesday Morning to regain compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price required for continued listing on Nasdaq,” the company said. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 30 shares of Tuesday Morning’s stock will be combined into one share. Shares of Tuesday Morning dropped more than 12% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 18%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

