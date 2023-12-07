There are nearly 20 million adults aged 55 and older who have difficulty with one or more basic daily activities and need help.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Alone and unable to fend for themselves — the plight of elderly Americans - December 7, 2023
- : JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon says crypto-funded terrorism and crime prove governments should ban cryptocurrencies - December 7, 2023
- Retire Better: Alone and unable to fend for themselves — the plight of millions of older Americans, study says - December 7, 2023