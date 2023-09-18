The average retirement age in the U.S. is 61, according to a 2022 Gallup survey. But the target age for retirement is 66.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Fix My Portfolio: Should I sign up for a hybrid life-insurance and long-term-care policy through work? - September 18, 2023
- : Retirement plan derailed: Will you be among the 40% forced to stop working earlier than expected? - September 18, 2023
- NerdWallet: Do you know your credit card’s interest rate? Here’s how much a few percentage points can cost you over time. - September 18, 2023