The party’s over: The Fed and Congress pull the support away from both the working class and the investing class.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch Premium: Value stocks tend to be beat growth stocks when inflation accelerates — but the usual explanation is completely flawed - January 28, 2022
- Rex Nutting: The Fed hasn’t raised rates yet, but the stimulus to spending is already gone - January 28, 2022
- Market Pulse: Dow stumbles nearly 300 points lower after brief rise and stocks broadly sink Friday, despite upbeat Apple results - January 28, 2022