Government relief checks are the only thing that’s kept tens millions of families from starving or from losing their homes. Why wouldn’t Republicans want to continue that support through the election?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stock futures higher after Big Tech delivers blowout earnings - July 31, 2020
- Rex Nutting: The government kept the economy afloat in the second quarter, so why are Republicans in a rush to pull the support away right before the election? - July 31, 2020
- Clashing with Democrats, Republicans want to raise standard of proof on COVID-related lawsuits against companies - July 31, 2020