Fewer hours worked plus smaller pay raises mean the Federal Reserve has weakened the labor market and licked inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : What would you regret if your retirement lasted only one year? Don’t delay joy in retirement. - January 7, 2023
- Rex Nutting: The jobs report confirms that the soft landing has arrived — if the Fed has the wisdom to embrace it - January 7, 2023
- The Margin: Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ for his wife amid fallout from feud with Reyna family - January 7, 2023