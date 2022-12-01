Five adult-use cannabis stores have been sanctioned to open on Thursday in Rhode Island. The five businesses have already been providing medical cannabis for patients with a prescription but will now sell to adults 21 and over. The five stores are: Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls, Thomas C. Slater Center in Providence, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket, Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth and Rise Warwick in Warwick. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act in May. MJBiz reported that the Rhode Island market is estimated at $300 million in sales within a few years. Meanwhile, Connecticut is moving toward adult-use sales, while Vermont launched its program in October. Voters in Maryland and Missouri OK’d adult-use cannabis sales in the midterm elections last month. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is down 53.3% in 2022 compared to a 26.7% loss by the Nasdaq . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

