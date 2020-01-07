Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock falls on news CEO is leaving

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 3% in trading on Tuesday, the day after the company announced that president and CEO Keith Gottesdiener plans to step down. Gottesdiener, who became CEO at Rhythm in 2011, will stay in his role until the drugmaker completes its new drug application submission to the Food and Drug Administration for setmelanotide, its investigational treatment for people with rare genetic obesities. It still expects to make the submission this quarter. The board said in a news release it is conducting a search for his successor. Rhythm’s stock has tumbled 23% over the last year, while the S&P 500 has gained 28%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

