Rihanna bringing her Savage x Fenty show to Amazon

Rihanna’s next Savage x Fenty runway show will broadcast on Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video stream on September 20, the pop star and fashion designer announced on Monday via her Instagram feed. The lingerie brand’s fashion shows have become popular thanks to the body diversity they showcase. In the last show, pregnant supermodel Grace Slick also went into labor, adding another layer of excitement. Savage x Fenty is being broadcast at a time when questions linger about whether L Brands Inc.’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will return to television amid declining ratings and brand image struggles. Amazon stock is up 17% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 14.4% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

